By Trend

The export of cars from Turkey to Azerbaijan from January through April 2020 increased by 55.97 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $29.7 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export of cars from Turkey to Azerbaijan in April 2020 increased by 121 percent compared to April 2019 and amounted to $7.8 million.

The export of cars from Turkey to the world markets decreased by 26.9 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of last year and reached $7.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the export of cars from Turkey accounted for 14.6 percent of the country's total export volume from January through April 2020.

Turkey exported the cars worth $596.3 million to the world markets in April 2020, which is 77.2 percent less than in the same month of 2019.

The export of cars from Turkey in April 2020 amounted to 6.6 percent of the country's total export volume.

Turkey exported cars worth $27.8 billion over the past 12 months (from April 2019 through April 2020).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz