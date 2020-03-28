By Trend

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a $50 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for additional financing for the Azerbaijan Judicial Services and Smart Infrastructure Project, Trend reports citing WB.

The project aims to improve the overall performance of Azerbaijan’s justice sector and strengthen access to justice, especially for the most vulnerable, in both urban and rural areas. The goal is also to ensure greater transparency and access to key justice and legal services, through the expansion of e-justice services, strengthening of management systems, and institutionalizing public feedback.

“Justice reform is key to a conducive environment for private sector-led economic growth and effective service delivery to citizens and businesses,” says Naveed Naqvi, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan. “This project will make electronic justice services available to all people in Azerbaijan.”

The project will support more innovative and efficient ways to provide legal aid services to the most vulnerable people, as well as to small and medium enterprises. Other aspects of support include: helping all courts in the country connect to an e-court system which provides online judicial services to users; developing alternative dispute resolution systems; piloting a private bailiff office, and application of transformative technology to strengthen information systems and operational capability.

The project will be implemented over a period of four years, and will play a key role in the World Bank Group’s partnership strategy with Azerbaijan.