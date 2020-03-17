By Trend

In connection with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the world, application of benefits in the fulfillment of obligations to the state is envisaged, Head of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said at a meeting of the committee on March 17, Trend reports.

Mirkishili noted that the issue was also discussed by the government of Azerbaijan.

The agreements have a special clause on force majeure, but it does not include the spread of the pandemic. Therefore, it will be necessary to include new concepts in the obligations in the contract, because the pandemic is spreading rapidly in the world.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said that the long incubation period, the speed of distribution and the lack of vaccines prompt states to take even more serious measures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus (COVID-2019) infection a global pandemic. Based on the recommendations and requirements of WHO on the prevention of the virus, it became necessary to carry out a number of urgent measures in the country.

In this regard, it was decided to postpone mass events for a month. Also, organizations, citizens belonging to the public and private sectors, are required to strictly observe special rules.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz