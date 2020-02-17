By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan and Georgia have set competitive tariffs for the transportation of Turkmen oil and oil products via railroad in the two countries.

Azerbaijan Railways, the state-owned rail transport operator, said that the tariffs aimed at preserving the available volumes of cargo transportation and attracting additional cargo from alternative routes will be valid for the period from 1 April to 1 November 2020.

The new tariffs apply to the delivery of oil and oil products from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan by ferries to the port and by tankers to oil terminals, as well as transit via the railways of Azerbaijan and Georgia to the Batumi oil terminal.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways’ CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Georgian Railway Director General David Peradze, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company Rauf Veliyev, Deputy Director of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Vahid Aliyev as well as Dubendi and Batumi oil terminals’ representatives signed a protocol setting new tariffs in Tbilisi.

Note that in 2019, as many as 271,000 tons of oil and oil products were delivered by tankers to the oil terminal in Dubendi from the port of Turkmenbashi, and 90,000 tons by ferries to the port in Alat.

Azerbaijan and Georgia broadly cooperate in regional energy development, transportation and economic partnership projects such as Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway (BTK), the TRACECA, and the BSEC.

SOCAR is also deeply involved in the energy market in Georgia which was established in 2006. The company's activity includes retail and bulk selling of fuel in Georgia, importing of petroleum and liquid gas, construction of oil terminals and warehouses. At present, there are over 70 SOCAR filling stations operating in the country.

