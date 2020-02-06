By Trend

The scale of projects to modernize roads in the light of state programs for the development of Baku and Azerbaijan's regions is expanding every year under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Spokesperson of State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli told Trend.

According to Najafli, the agency is successfully implementing projects to improve and modernize road infrastructure. Thanks to this, Azerbaijan ranks 27th in the world in terms of road quality and first among the CIS countries.

"Naturally, much remains to be done. In particular, the priority is the repair of country roads. Thanks to the attention and care of the head of state, road infrastructure is brought into line with international standards," Najafli said.

"In 2019, at the expense of foreign creditors, work was continued to expand the 130.15 kilometer-segment of the M-2 Ganja - Georgia border highway to four lanes, toreconstruct the Ujar-Zardab-Agjabadi highway with a length of 70.5 kilometers, the 58.12 kilometers long section of the M-5 Yevlakh - Shaki highway, as well as the 59.8 kilometers long R-32 Bahramtapa-Bilasuvar highway," the spokesperson said.

"The project on expanding the segment of the M-2 Ganja - Gazakh - Georgia border to four lanes is being implemented as part of a loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. About a third of the work has already been completed. The project to expand the road of the first technical category was launched in February 2019, and is expected to be completed in 2021," the spokesperson added.

"Another project is also ongoing under a loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - the reconstruction of the 59.8 kilometers long R-32 Bahramtapa-Bilasuvar highway. The road is being built according to the second technical category. Construction work began in February 2019, and will be completed this year as scheduled," Najafli said.

Anar Najafli noted that the project on the reconstruction of the Khaldan - Shaki circle segment of the M-5 Yevlakh - Zagatala - Georgia border highway and the Shaki circle - Shaki highway (12 kilometers) is being implemented as part of a loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank.

"Construction work on the 46.21 kilometers long Khaldan - Shaki circle segment of the second technical category, and the Shaki circle - Shaki highway of the third technical category were launched in March 2019, and the project is planned to be completed in 2021. More than half of the work has already been completed,"Anar Najafli said.

The agency spokesperson added that at the expense of the funds provided within state investments of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2019, construction of the new four-lane Baku-Guba-Russian border highway with a length of 92 kilometers, as well as construction work on the 132nd-197th kilometer section of the M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian border highway is ongoing.



