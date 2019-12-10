By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani-Russian joint pharmaceutical venture "R-Pharm" has been put into operation in the territory of the Pirallahi Industrial Park in the suburbs of Baku, local media reported.

It was opened in the framework of the 18th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Baku.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of R-Pharm Alexey Repik took part in the opening ceremony held on December 9.

The factory currently employs 300 people and will turn into one of the most modern production sites across CIS. In the future, the number of work places will be increased in the factory.

The construction of the plant, located on an area of 4.6 hectares, began in 2018. The enterprise is equipped with modern equipment and production technologies of leading European companies. Some $74 million were invested in the construction of the plant. The enterprise will annually produce around 250 million tablets and capsules. The plant is the first pharmaceutical complex built in the country. At the initial stage, the plant will produce 89 types of pharmaceuticals.

These products will be exported to Georgia, Iran, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Central Asian countries.

During the event, it was noted that in order to ensure the sustainable development of a competitive industry based on innovative and high technologies, increase employment in the manufacturing sector, industrial parks are being created in Azerbaijan.

Currently, five industrial parks, specializing in the fields of chemical industry, recycling, light industry, shipbuilding, and pharmaceuticals operate in Azerbaijan, Pirallahi Industrial Park being one of them.

Along with the opening of the pharmaceutical plant, the groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance and repair plant was held on the territory of the Zabrat airport as part of the 18th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

