By Trend
Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 9 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 25.058 manat to 2,560 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.5971 manat to 30.1966 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 21.335 manat to 1,519 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 10.03 manat to 2,848 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Oct. 9, 2019
|
Oct. 8, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,560.2765
|
2,535.2185
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.1966
|
29.5995
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,519.4685
|
1,498.1335
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,848.1800
|
2,838.1500
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 9)
