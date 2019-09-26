By Trend

Board members of 24 Azerbaijani banks were invited to Istanbul as part of a cooperation program in education initiated by the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) and the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), Trend reports referring to TBB.

According to TBB, the educational events were carried out by relevant specialized agencies, including regulatory authorities, as part of the program held on Sept. 23-25.

During their training in Istanbul organized by TBB, board members of Azerbaijani banks participated in seminars and meetings on payment systems, alternative distribution channels, digital banking, digital money, blockchain, POS devices and card transactions.

Chairman of the Board of TBB Huseyin Aydin said that the association is in constant and close cooperation with banking organizations of neighboring countries.

"We share our banking experience with our colleagues from the countries of the region," he said.

Today, in cooperation with banking organizations of neighboring countries, TBB has organized training programs for banking sector employees in Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Lebanon, Iraq, Albania and several other countries.

