By Trend

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 17 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10.5995 manats to 2,546.7190 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.068 manats to 30.3331 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 25.2705 manats to 1,595.5095 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 8.8655 manats to 2,734.5520 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept.17, 2019 Sept.16, 2019 Gold XAU 2,546.7190 2,557.3185 Silver XAG 30.3331 30.4011 Platinum XPT 1,595.5095 1,620.7800 Palladium XPD 2,734.5520 2,743.4175