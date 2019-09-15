By Trend

Property rights were registered for almost 180,000 real estate facilities in Azerbaijan for the first 8 months of 2019, Trend reports referring to the State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, the number of users of 26 types of electronic services for real estate registration amounted to almost 22,000.

Moreover, most of the electronic applications to the committee (about 188,000) were received on receipt of certificates on the legal status of the real estates (Forma-1).

The committee also held about 20 electronic auctions during this period.

Of the electronic services offered by the committee, 26 are for the registration of real estate, 10 for the privatization of state property, 3 for the management of state property and lease, and 2 for the cadastre. In total, 38 types of services are interactive, and 3 are informative.

