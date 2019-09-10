By Trend

Turkmenistan has approved the Turkmen membership of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani committee for economic cooperation, Trend reports referring to a promulgated decree of the president of Turkmenistan.

Being maritime neighbors on the Caspian Sea, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are interested in using alternative routes for their energy carriers to be routed to Europe.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players in the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia. Turkmenistan’s hydrocarbon resources can be connected to the western route via the Caspian Sea, thanks to the construction of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline. Traveling about 300 kilometers along the Caspian seabed to the coast of Azerbaijan, energy resources can be transported from there to Turkey and further to Europe.

The stable transportation of Turkmen oil through Azerbaijan in recent years can be named as an illustrative example of a mutually beneficial cooperation. The geographical position of the two states also creates favorable conditions for the effective joining of efforts in the implementation of projects to form modern transcontinental communication corridors connecting Europe and Asia, providing optimal land and sea cargo transportation routes, and their integration into the international logistics infrastructure, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state news agency noted in its commentary.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz