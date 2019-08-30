By Leman Mammadova

An effective regulatory framework has been formed between Azerbaijan and Russia that creates conditions for further development of bilateral relations. There is a great potential for business circles of the two countries to further expand ties.

Enterprises of 71 regions of the Russian Federation cooperate directly with Azerbaijan. Fifteen regions of Russia have relevant agreements with Azerbaijan on trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

A group of representatives of the Commerce and Industry Chamber of North Ossetia - Alania is on a business trip to Azerbaijan.

The representatives expressed their interest in economic cooperation with Azerbaijan at a meeting held at the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) within the framework of the visit.

ASK and the Chamber signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document was signed by Vugar Zeynalov, ASK Vice President, and Kazbek Tuganov, President of the Commerce and Industry Chamber of North Ossetia - Alania.

Tuganov noted that Azerbaijan is among the countries that Ossetian entrepreneurs are interested in cooperation with.

"Azerbaijan is our neighbor and we know each other mentally," he said.

Stressing the importance of cooperation with ASK, Tuganov pointed to the great potential for expanding business relationships.

During the meeting, the entrepreneurs of North Ossetia - Alania made a brief presentation of their products and expressed satisfaction with the negotiations with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in the development of private sector in the country, cooperates with similar structures in about 50 countries.

In early 2015, an agreement was signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and North Ossetia - Alania on cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres.

The document also reflects the development of relations between various organizations and structures of Azerbaijan and North Ossetia - Alania in various fields of economy, education, youth policy, tourism, culture, as well as issues of mutual investments in the economy and social infrastructure.

North Ossetia has an advantageous strategic position on the southern borders of Russia, being in the center of land transport links between the countries of Europe and the Middle East.

Currently, a large Azerbaijani community lives in North Ossetia, which is mainly involved in trade.

