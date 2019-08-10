By Trend

The construction of the Gushchu-Chovdar-Chaykend highway in Azerbaijan, which begins on the 27th kilometer of the Ganja-Dashkasan highway, is underway, Trend reports referring to State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The length of the road belonging to fourth technical category is 24.9 kilometers. As a result of prolonged operation without major repairs, an average of 1,220 meters of road fell into disrepair, with potholes and holes having formed along its entire length and ditches having been completely filled. A roadside rock excavation was required in order to restore the normative width in some parts of the road. In addition, it became necessary to replace part of the drain pipes.

Currently, the six-meter-wide road is being reconstructed and will consist of two lanes. According to the construction project, a new 10-meter-wide road foundation is being re-laid along the entire length of the road. Unsuitable soil is being dug up wherever necessary, and bumps are being filled with new soil and compacted.

Work has begun on laying a two-layer asphalt concrete pavement in places where the road base is ready. These works are carried out on an area of ​​250,000 square meters. In accordance with the project, road shoulders and ditches are being mounted.

It is intended to repair two automobile bridges and two rectangular drainage systems and install 288 linear meters of new drainage reinforced concrete pipes as part of the project.

At the final stage of the project, it is planned to build six bus stops, install 208 road signs and information boards, 50 mileage indicators and 420 signal towers, as well as conduct marking work. The work on the project and commissioning the road is expected in the near future.

The Gushchu-Chovdar-Chaykend road unites six settlements with a total population of more than 3,000 people. Reconstruction of the road will improve transport links between the villages and contribute to the development of agriculture and tourism in the vicinity, which will positively affect the welfare of the local population.

