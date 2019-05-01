By Trend

In the 1Q2019, the investment company PASHA Capital led the ranking of brokers in the market of state and corporate securities of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

During the reported period, the investment company provided brokerage services in the amount of about 2.55 billion manats. The second place in the ranking was taken by AzFinance, which carried out operations worth 839.8 million manats. The third top company was InvestAZ with 567.02 million manats.

Ranking of brokers in the securities market of Azerbaijan in terms of services rendered in January-March 2019:

Brokers Ranking (by amount of services rendered) TOTAL (AZN) Government bonds (AZN) Corporate bonds (AZN) Shares (AZN) REPO (AZN) Derivative financial instruments (AZN) PASHA Capital 1 2,549,317,421.98 2,482,812,294.56 18,608,405.85 5,104.68 47,891,616.89 - AzFinance 2 839,790,173.53 642,110,953.96 61,529,014.01 - 136,150,205.56 - InvestAZ 3 567,027,867.98 167,696,246.70 649,544.19 1,287,064.80 - 397 395 012.29 Xalq Kapital 4 564,163,765.93 562,600,835.98 1,522,021.95 40,908.00 - - Unicapital 5 491,601,692.25 81,420,390.26 3,532,671.00 18,860.00 9 234 758.70 397 395 012.29 PSG Kapital 6 59,315,013.70 26,527,739.73 28,014,644.63 12,000.00 4 757 927.85 - BTB Kapital 7 21,386,938.53 17,257,675.84 - 4,112.00 4 125 150.69 -