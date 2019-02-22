By Trend

The first Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is expected to open in Baku’s Yasamal District by early April, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population on Feb. 22.

By the end of the year, such centers are expected to be established in Baku’s Binagadi, Nizami and Khazar districts.

The DOST centers are established with the aim of rendering social services (employment, social security, targeted social assistance, pensions, social insurance and other services) through simplified procedures.

In 2019-2025, 31 DOST centers are planned to be established in Baku and the country’s districts: five in Baku, two in Sumgayit and Ganja, and the rest in the country’s other districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz