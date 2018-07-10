By Trend

An auction for placement of the next tranche issuance of registered interest-bearing mortgage bonds worth 20 million manats of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) July 12, the Fund said July 10.

The nominal value of each bond is 1,000 manats. The bonds will be put up for sale at the price of 1,007 manats and an annual rate of 3 percent.

The turnover of bonds is 23 years.

PSG Capital acts as the underwriter of the placement.

(1.7 manats = $1 on July 10)

