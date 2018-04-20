By Trend

Rivalry to host the Expo 2025 will not affect the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, First Deputy Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Aleksey Orlov said at opening ceremony of the international tourist forum "The Big Urals-2018" on April 20, the Russian news agency "FederalPress" reported.

The 6th international tourist forum "The Big Urals-2018" and a new exhibition UralTravelMarket have kicked off in Russia’s Yekaterinburg. Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Yekaterinburg is the partner of the event.

Aleksey Orlov said that rivalry between Yekaterinburg (Russia) and Baku (Azerbaijan) for the right to hold the Expo 2025 should not be an obstacle to the tourism development.

"We will define the city deserving to host the Expo 2025 in a fair competition. This work only serves for development of infrastructure, communications and good-neighborly relations. The result can not and should not affect our very good relations," he said.

Azerbaijan's Baku, Russia’s Yekaterinburg and Japan’s Osaka are bidding to organize the Expo 2025.

Azerbaijan proposed to organize the Baku Expo 2025 from May 10 to November 10. The exhibition’s topic will be “Developing human capital, building a better future”.

The voting will be held and the host city of Expo 2025 will be announced in November.

For the first time, Azerbaijan participated in the Milan Expo 2015 with its national pavilion. More than three million people visited Azerbaijan’s pavilion at Milan Expo 2015. Azerbaijan’s national pavilion was of great interest to the participants of Antalya Expo 2016 World Botanical Expo in Turkey.

At the Expo 2017 in Astana, Azerbaijan was represented by a pavilion prepared on the basis of the concept of “Land of Energy – Energy from the Past to Future”.

---

