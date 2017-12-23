By Trend

The work carried out in the field of transportation in Azerbaijan makes it possible to use the country’s transit opportunities more rationally and broadly, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “At the intersection of East and West: New energy and communication opportunities", organized by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Baku Dec. 23.

Gurbanov said that currently work is underway on integration of Azerbaijan’s national transportation system to the international system.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is located at the intersection of important routes and the rational use of this advantage can become an important source for replenishment of the treasury.

