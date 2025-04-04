Green energy deal starts new era of co-op between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye & Bulgaria

4 April 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The approval of the memorandum on cooperation in green electricity transmission and trade among Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye represents a significant step forward in global energy collaboration, a step that is both economically prudent and environmentally essential. This agreement underlines the commitment of these countries to reimagine their energy landscapes and embrace the sustainable future that green energy promises.

