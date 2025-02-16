Strategic partnerships propel Azerbaijan to forefront of global diplomacy

16 February 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

In an era of global unpredictability, Azerbaijan stands out—not as a nation passively reacting to events, but as one actively shaping its trajectory. Through a mix of economic resilience, diplomatic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to national sovereignty, Baku has not only cemented its regional influence but has also emerged as a critical player on the global stage.

This evolution is not accidental. It is the product of deliberate policy choices, guided by President Ilham Aliyev’s vision of an independent, self-sufficient Azerbaijan—one that engages the world on its own terms. In his recent interview with China’s CGTN, the Azerbaijani leader laid out the core pillars of this approach, offering a candid reflection on his country’s strategic rise.

For years, Azerbaijan’s geopolitical role was often confined to the South Caucasus. That is no longer the case. The country has methodically expanded its network of alliances, signing declarations of strategic partnership with ten European Union member states while strengthening ties with Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and, most notably, China. The recent adoption of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China underscores Baku’s growing clout in global diplomacy.

“We have built a relationship based on mutual trust,” President Aliyev stated, emphasizing that Azerbaijan is not merely seeking alliances but fostering durable, high-impact partnerships. This trust is particularly crucial as Azerbaijan solidifies its role in the Middle Corridor, a trade route of increasing significance as global supply chains shift away from dependence on Russia.

Where this takes us to the Middle Corridor project....

The Middle Corridor—a route connecting China to Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the South Caucasus—has emerged as a pivotal economic initiative for Azerbaijan. With increasing global interest in trade routes that bypass Russia, Azerbaijan is strategically positioning itself as a key transit hub.

In an interview with China’s CGTN, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, “We have initiated large-scale projects to enhance connectivity in the region,” reflecting Azerbaijan’s forward-thinking approach. Major infrastructure investments, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, the expansion of the Alat Free Economic Zone, and developments of ports on the Caspian Sea, are crucial components of Baku’s comprehensive vision to leverage evolving global trade dynamics effectively.

Beyond diplomacy, Azerbaijan has positioned itself as an economic success story. At a time when many countries are grappling with rising debt and economic instability, Azerbaijan stands apart. “We have established a strong, self-sufficient economy,” President Aliyev remarked, pointing to a foreign debt-to-GDP ratio of just 6.9%—a figure that starkly contrasts with the financial struggles of even major economies.

This economic strength is not just a statistic; it is a strategic advantage. It allows Azerbaijan to make sovereign decisions without undue external pressure. It ensures that large-scale infrastructure projects—such as those linking the Caspian region with Europe and Asia—are not dictated by external creditors but aligned with the country’s long-term vision.

Few moments in Azerbaijan’s modern history are as defining as the restoration of its territorial integrity. For three decades, international organizations failed to enforce their own resolutions regarding Armenian occupation. In the end, it was Azerbaijan—not the UN, OSCE, or other global bodies—that resolved the conflict. One of Azerbaijan’s most defining moments was the liberation of its occupied territories in 2020—an event that reshaped its regional influence and solidified its self-reliant approach to security.

“Unfortunately, the norms of international law did not function,” President Aliyev reflected. “We had to restore justice ourselves.”

This is not merely a statement of fact—it is a declaration of principle. Azerbaijan’s military victory was not just about reclaiming land; it was about proving that sovereignty is not negotiable and that a nation’s destiny is ultimately determined by its own resolve.

The lesson was clear: Azerbaijan would not wait for permission to safeguard its interests. And in doing so, it set a precedent, demonstrating that a disciplined, strategically-minded state can challenge global inertia and emerge victorious.

As the world anticipates a potential shift in U.S. leadership, Azerbaijan is preparing accordingly. President Aliyev drew a stark contrast between the Trump and Biden administrations, highlighting that during Trump’s tenure, relations with Azerbaijan remained stable and pragmatic.

“Our cooperation was built on mutual respect,” Aliyev noted, suggesting that Azerbaijan benefited from a transactional, non-interventionist U.S. foreign policy. The Biden administration, on the other hand, introduced tensions—driven, in Baku’s view, by unfair policies and double standards.

With Trump’s return, Azerbaijan sees an opportunity to reset relations. The fact that no new wars were initiated during Trump’s presidency is particularly relevant, given Baku’s preference for stability over ideological posturing in international affairs.

Azerbaijan’s global role: what’s next?

Azerbaijan is no longer a country that others can overlook. It has hosted COP29, pushing for WTO membership, and shaping Eurasian connectivity. Unlike states that oscillate between Western and Eastern alignments, Azerbaijan has carved out a unique position—engaging with China, Europe, the Turkic world, and beyond while maintaining full autonomy in its decision-making.

“Our goal was to secure Azerbaijan’s place on the political and economic map of the world,” President Aliyev declared. “And today, we have achieved that.”

As global power balances shift, Azerbaijan’s example is one that many nations would do well to study. This is a country that has refused to be dictated to, that has fought for its sovereignty, and that has proven that stability, unity, and strategic vision can transform a nation’s standing in the world.

And if its trajectory so far is any indication, Azerbaijan’s influence is only set to grow.