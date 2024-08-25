Brussels needs to be cautious when dealing with Baku, Expert says

25 August 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

EDITORIAL

Peter Stano, the Spokesperson for the European Commission on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has made inflammatory remarks against the Republic of Azerbaijan at a time when the European Union cannot afford to damage its economic relations and political dialogue with Baku.

Peter Tase, an independent American political analyst, and expert on the South Caucasus told Azernews in his comment on the anti-Azerbaijan statement by the EU official.

“European Union is in a deep economic meltdown and its banking and financial sector forecast are not promising. Given these circumstances, Brussels must press the reset button and be cautious when dealing with the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is in the best interest of EU to preserve a strong alliance with Azerbaijan and its executive government. Brussels and it’s useless bureaucratic channels, through Peter Stano’s recently made statements, is showing to the world that the main partner of EU in strengthening regional energy security, i.e. the Republic of Azerbaijan is abandoned and harshly offended in exchange of dirty money that Armenian lobbyists (former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen S.K. and others) are paying to European Commission leadership,” he stressed.

According to the expert, some political associations of the EU serving the Armenian lobby cannot digest the changing geopolitics of the South Caucasus. For this reason, politicians of this type constantly resort to actions such as disruption and provocation.

Speaking about Peter Stano’s recent anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric, he said that he believes that his campaign against Azerbaijan has a hidden agenda that attempts to harm and fracture the ongoing bilateral dialogue between Baku and Yerevan, at a time when the EU cannot contain the fallout of Ukrainian-Russo War, nor ensure safer borders and effectively fight terrorist organizations inside EU member countries.

Stano seriously damaging image of EU in Caspian region

Given his out-of-reality statements, and inflammatory rhetoric made against the Nation of Azerbaijan, I presume that this politician undermines the authority of the European Union in the region.

The expert noted that if looked at the diplomatic history and at a detailed study of alliance formation in the European Union geopolitical environment of today, close cooperation with Baku is imperative and it will help the economies of Europe and the Caucasus region to thrive and reach unexpected growth.

Tase also assessed the current act of Stano as barely damaging mutually beneficial relations between Baku and Brussels in exchange for a little favour that he receives from his Armenian allies.

“While EU and Azerbaijan are most likely to join together against threats, Peter Stano, allegedly bribed by Armenian interest groups, is adding turmoil and offensive discourse to the highly important diplomatic relations between Brussels and Baku.

Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen should visit Baku immediately in order to help control the damage that has been caused by Stano during the past year,” the expert sarcastically noted.

During the conversation, Peter Tase commented on the response of the spokesperson of the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizade, to the member of the German Parliament, Frank Schwabe, regarding his inappropriate statement against the Azerbaijani authorities.

"Of course, I fully support the views of the Azerbaijani MFA official regarding Frank Schwabae. It is completely unacceptable for a politician whose name is corrupt to talk about human rights and interfere in the internal affairs of a country. Frank Schwabe has expressed prejudice against Azerbaijan for a long time. It is clear from the position of him and other politicians like him that it is difficult to restore relations between Azerbaijan and PACE in the background of such prejudice," said Tase.

The American political analyst added that Frank Schwabe's open bias against Azerbaijan cannot bring any benefit to either European politicians or PACE. He said that the fact that PACE is behind the door today, on the eve of parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan, is due to the incompetence of politicians like Schwabe.

---

