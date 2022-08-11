Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport fully restored

11 August 2022 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been fully restored. Currently, the entire infrastructure of the airport is functioning normally, Trend reports via press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Power outage at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport didn't have significant impact on the schedule of arrival and departure of planes.

Due to problems with energy supply, the airport was promptly used the backup energy sources.

---

