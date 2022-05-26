Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to Baku

26 May 2022 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways JSC will increase the frequency of return flights on the international route from Tashkent to Baku,Trend reports via the company’s statement.

As per company, to date, flights are regularly operated on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from June 5, 2022, they will also be operated on Sundays.

The cost of an air ticket in the direction from Tashkent to Baku starts from 2,024,036 soums ($183.62) (without baggage) and from 2,260,765 soums ($205.10, with baggage).

