By Trend

Some 1,228 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in April 2020, which is 97.7 percent less compared to the same period in 2019, Trend reports on May 22 referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in March 2020 amounted to 5.07 percent.

From January through April 2020, 123,415 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 42.1 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the reporting period amounted to 2.9 percent.

According to the ministry, in April 2020, 24,238 tourists visited Turkey, which is 99.2 percent less compared to April 2019.

In the first 4 months of this year, over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 51.2 percent more than in the same period of 2019.

Some 901,723 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Turkey in 2019, which is 5.03 percent more compared to 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in 2019 amounted to 2 percent.

