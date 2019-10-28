By Rasana Gasimova

Persimmon is the favorite autumn berry of many people. Not only are they known for their sweet, honey-like flavor, but they are also full of nutrients that are beneficial for our health.

The persimmon season sees its peak in October and November. And that’s when Azerbaijan annually holds the International Festival of Persimmon.

The 3rd Persimmon festival was held in Balakan region on October 26.

A festival, organized by the Executive power of the Balakan region, as well as the support of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Agriculture, “Agrarian Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture, the Azerbaijan Persimmon Producers and Exporters Association, and Balkhurma LLC, demonstrated a wide range of products made from persimmon. In addition, various contests and competitions were organized.

The festival was attended by representatives of foreign embassies, ministries and government agencies, deputies of the Parliament, guests from neighboring regions, persimmon producers and exporters, as well as local residents.

In addition, an excursion to the persimmon garden on the territory of the Gerekli village was organized, where persimmon trees were planted.

After the official opening ceremony, guests and residents were familiarized with compositions and culinary products made from persimmons and also got acquainted with the exhibition of agricultural and industrial products produced in the region. The festival ended with a concert program.

The first Festival of Permission in Balakan was held on November 4-5, 2017.

Persimmon is a Chinese-born fruit specie grown mainly in subtropical climates in the world. Approximately 70 percent of the world's 4 million tons of persimmon production appeared in China. A significant amount of persimmons are produced in Korea, Japan, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Italy, Israel, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

Although yet it is unknown who planted the first trees persimmons in Azerbaijan, the persimmon grown in our country has been named "Caucasus persimmon".

The reason for the wide distribution of this fruit is its qualities - relatively frost-resistant, beautiful, with attractive fruits, having high nutritional and healing properties, saturated vitamins and minerals.

Persimmon, cultivated in Azerbaijan, contains large amounts of glucose, fructose, organic acids, carotene, and vitamin C, and other health properties that make it a natural medicine. It helps to fight weakness, anemia, vitamin deficiency and chronic gastrointestinal diseases.

