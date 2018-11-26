By Trend

An agreement was signed in Ashgabat to simplify the visa regime for participants of international transportation in the territory of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan said in a message.

The State Migration Service has been defined as one of the authorized state bodies of Turkmenistan to implement this agreement. The conditions created according to the signed agreement will give impetus to the development of the transport and logistics sector of the country.

The issuance of visas in a short time, increasing their validity period, in turn, will lead to improvement in trade and economic relations, the message said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said that in January-September 2018, the volume of transit cargo transportation through the transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan reached 10 million tons. Thus, 8.4 million tons of that volume accounted for the transit of oil and oil products and about two million tons - transit of non-oil products, he noted.

“The volume of transit cargo transportation through Azerbaijan increased by 23 percent over the first nine months of 2018,” he said. “Cargo transportation via the North-South Transport Corridor increased by 100 times.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz