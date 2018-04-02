By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center, considering one of the main attractions for tourists and one of a symbol of modern Baku, is among 17 coolest buildings on Earth.

“Once Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, the government made it a point to break with the Soviet Modernism style by investing heavily in urban architectural development. Today, the stunning Heydar Aliyev Centre exists as a true testament to this long-term city planning initiative,” said Digital Trends.

One of the internationally recognized architectural works, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center has become a signature landmark of modern Baku.

Designed by architect Zaha Hadid, the Center is noted for its distinctive architecture and flowing, curved style that eschews sharp angles.

As a symbol of tasks assigned to the center, the logo of Heydar Aliyev Center also reflects the motto of passing the national and universal values, traditions of statehood to the future generations. And the motto is "To the Future with Values".

Heydar Aliyev Center is a complex construction, which includes an auditorium (congress center), a museum, exhibition halls and administrative offices. Following a design competition in 2007, Zaha Hadid Architects was chosen to oversee the design of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The Center holds exhibitions and concerts with the purpose of supporting the development of culture and introducing world culture to Azerbaijan, and expands the relations between countries and people through its projects.

The list also included the Bosco Verticale — or pair of so-called “vertical forests” in Italy, the CCTV Headquarters in China, the Auditorio de Tenerife in Spain and others. Moreover, the list includes projects that have not yet been completed. For example, the W350 skyscraper in Japan which is expected to be completed in 2041, will be made of 90 percent wooden materials.

Digital Trends was founded in 2006 by Ian Bell and Dan Gaul, and started out above a small furniture store in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Their goal was to share with the world their love for home theater, cars, and all things tech -- but from their unique viewpoint that technology should be fun, easy to use, and designed well. That vision has grown to be shared by hundreds of millions of people around the world, and the company has expanded to more than seven offices worldwide and over a hundred amazing and inspirational employees.

