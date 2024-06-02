Azerbaijani chess player wins international tournament

2 June 2024 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani chess player Mahammad Muradli has become the winner of the international tournament "Dubai Open 2024" organized in the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani representative, who started the last round as the leader, played a draw in the final game today. In the 9th round, Muradli split the points with the Chinese Dai Changren.

Thus, Muhammad Muradli, who collected 7 points in 9 rounds, finished "Dubai Open 2024" as the winner. Chess player, who won the title of the winner of the competition, was also awarded a cash prize in the amount of 16,000 US dollars.

Other Azerbaijani chess player, Eltaj Safarli, who scored 6.5 points in the tournament, shared the 2nd-6th places. According to additional coefficients, E. Safarli took the 6th place.

It should be noted that the president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, met with the chess players after the competition and at the same time congratulated Muradli on the victory.

