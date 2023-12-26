National Television Festival of Sports Films & Programs announces its terms and requirements

Launched by the National Olympic Committee, the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs has started its work in December 2023, Azernews reports.

"The policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to ensure a healthy future for our people and to transform sports and olympism into a national movement in our country continues successfully. The holding of the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs, established by the NOC, is also of great importance in this area. The main purpose of the festival is to popularise various sports and extreme sports, promote a healthy lifestyle, attract children, adolescents, and young people to sports, promote the principles of the Olympic movement, create opportunities for cultural education and a full exchange of experience between authors, as well as show films and programs, related to sports, ensure wide access for sections of society to local television and cinematographic cultural values, etc.," the message says.

The festival can present documentaries and feature films, television programs, advertising, and promotional videos produced by public and private television channels, production studios, sports federations, and commercial companies created in 2022-2024, dedicated to the popularization of sports and athletes.

Authors and organisations wishing to take part in the festival must submit their copyrighted films, programs, advertising and promotional videos in the form of DVDs or flash cards to the festival organising committee or send them to the email address [email protected]. through other resources used to transfer files. Materials for the festival will be accepted until January 31, 2024.

The closing ceremony will take place in March. The winners will be awarded prizes and diplomas, all participants will be awarded festival diplomas.

More detailed information about the festival can be obtained on the website http://millitvfest.az/, https://www.facebook.com/millitvfest.az/ and on social networks.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Turkic.World, Idman.Biz, as well as AZTV, AZTV Idman, CBC SPORT, ARB, SPACE, Olympic.az, OlimpiyaDünyası, Sportsman.

