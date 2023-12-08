National Olympic Committee sums up sports results of year [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Olympic Committee has hosted a gala night dedicated to the sports results of the outgoing year.

State and government officials, heads of sports organizations, federations, media, Olympic champions attended the event, Azernews reports.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

Speaking at the event, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade said that 2023 was a successful year for Azerbaijani sports. Noting that achievements are growing every year, Chingiz Huseynzade emphasized that significant successes in Azerbaijani sports were achieved after the election of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 1997 as president of the National Olympic Committee and his activities.

Congratulating the heads of federations, athletes and representatives of the sports community on their achievements, Chingiz Huseynzade noted that he believes that 2024 will be even more successful for the country’s sports.

Then the President of the European Olympic Committees and the Greek Olympic Committee Spyros Kapralos, addressed the participants of the Olympic Night with a video message, who greeted those gathered in the Azerbaijani language.

He noted that Azerbaijan is known in the world as a sports country, and the First European Games were organized in Baku at a high level. The significant attention and care paid to sports at the state level in Azerbaijan is part of the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev.

After showing a video about the sports results of 2023, an award ceremony took place to award the winners of the year in various categories.

For the social project "White Suits Girls", the Azerbaijan Judo Federation was awarded the title of the most creative, and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation got the title of the most active sports institution of the year.

The Ministry of Science and Education won the nomination of the most loyal partner of the year, and the State Advertising Agency was named the most active partner of the year. BP became the most creative and Toyota the most active sponsor of the year.

Wrestler Maria Stadnik and veteran judoka Rustam Orujov got the titles of the most active sportsmen of the year.

Prizes were presented to the winners by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov, Chingiz Huseynzade, NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev and other sports figures. The awarding ceremony was followed by a gala concert.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

In 2015, the first European Games were held in Azerbaijan with 10,000 athletes from 50 European countries. The competition involved 11 sports facilities in Baku and one in Mingachevir.

Azerbaijani athletes won 56 medals, including 21 gold, 15 silver, and 20 bronze, taking 2nd place in terms of the number of medals.

Furthermore, the country hosted the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, where the Azerbaijani team secured a total of 162 medals (75 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze).

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz