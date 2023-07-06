Azerbaijan Basketball Federation among TOP 10 strongest European federations

6 July 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Basketball Federation is among the ten strongest European federations.

The result of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation's special attention to 3x3 women's basketball from the 2022/2023 season is reflected in the newly published ranking table of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Azernews reports.

Thanks to the regular participation of the national women's 3x3 basketball team in the World Women's Series and the success of the Neftchi club in the Shusha and Netanya stages, the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation ranked 10th in Europe and placed 16 in the world ranking of women's 3x3 basketball.

Noting that the history of Azerbaijani basketball started in 1920 on the initiative of workers and staff of foreign oil companies who arrived in Baku. In 1926, around 300 basketball teams operated in Baku.

Between 1920 and 1930, the country's strongest basketball team started training in the Railway Sports Club.

Baku's basketball team of the Dynamo Society distinguished itself in many competitions.

In 1931, the men's basketball team became the winner of the championship of Transcaucasia and for the first time won the right to participate with an independent team in the championship of the USSR.

Since this year, the Azerbaijani men's basketball team has been taking a leading position in the South Caucasus for many years.

At the USSR championship (1936), the women's basketball team beat Georgia (41:20), Belarus (30:16), and other rivals ranking third in the competition.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.

