By Trend

The coach was pleased with Austrian gymnasts’ performance at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, participants of the competitions, athletes from Austria Katharina Gallauner and Eila Haydn, who compete as part of the women's pair in the 13-19 age category, told Trend .

“We are glad that we have taken part in the competitions, we have gained invaluable experience, which will bring results in the future,” the gymnasts said. “This is our second competition of this level. The excellent conditions have been created for athletes in Baku. The organizers pay speial attention to all participants. All athletes are happy to be here. We talked a little with representatives of other teams and we established friendly relations.”

The gymnasts also stressed that they walked throughout Baku and were delighted with its beauty.

“We were in Icherisheher (Old City), there is a special atmosphere,” the gymnasts added. “We like Baku very much and we hope to come here again.”

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The winners among the women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 age groups were named during the third day of the competitions on March 5.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

