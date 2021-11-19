By Trend

The men’s and women’s individual trampoline teams which reached final have been named within the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

The men’s individual trampoline teams from Belarus (335.700 points), Japan (328.290 points), Russia (326.845 points), UK (322.080 points) and Spain (320.845 points) reached the final.

The women’s individual trampoline teams from China (310.650 points), Japan (309.150 points), Russia (308.055 points), Canada (302.720 points) and France (293.880 points) reached the final.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling), who will perform on the second day of the competition.

