By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Mariya Stadnik has won a gold medal the 2021 Poland Open Wrestling event held in Warsaw.

She grabbed gold medal after defeating Ukrainian Oksana Livach in the women's 50kg final.

Another national wrestlers Haji Aliyev (70kg) and Hajimurad Hajiyev (74kg) grabbed bronze medals.

In 2019, Maria Stadnik (50 kg) has been crowned as the world champion in Kazakhstan.

The leader of the women's wrestling team of Azerbaijan entered the history of Azerbaijani sports, becoming the first female wrestler from Azerbaijan, who won the World Cup twice.

Stadnik repeated the success of the Greco-Roman style fighter Farid Mansurov, who recorded two similar victories.

Haji Aliyev is the three-time world champion. He competed at the 61 kg division in the 2014 European Wrestling Championships and won the gold medal after beating Russian Bekkhan Goygereyev.

Aliyev won his first world championship gold medal in the freestyle 61 kg class in the 2014 World Wrestling Championships in Tashkent.

Moreover, Aliyev got his second and third gold medals in Las Vegas 2015 and Paris 2017.

In June 2015, he competed in the inaugural European Games, for the host country Azerbaijan in wrestling, more specifically, Men's freestyle in the 61 kilogram range. He earned a bronze medal.

He competed in the 57 kg division at the 2016 Summer Olympics and won the bronze medal after beating Bulgarian Vladimir Dubov.

He was the flag bearer for Azerbaijan during the closing ceremonies.

In 2020, he won one of the bronze medals in the men's 65 kg event at the 2020 Individual Wrestling World Cup held in Serbia.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

National wrestlers Shamil Zubairov (97 kg) left no chances to all his rivals, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) and Davud Ibrahimov (65 kg) won silver medals. Gitinomahammad Hajiyev (74 kg) and Osman Nurmahammadov (86 kg) finished third in the Grand Prix. Thus, the national team won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the tournament.

Moreover, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) held a webinar for international and national judges.

The virtual meeting covered decisions to be made in freestyle wrestling, attack and counter-attack in Greco-Roman wrestling and other disciplines.

The judges also discussed some wrestling techniques and tricks used at last tournaments.

---

