By Trend

The final day of the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 29, Trend reports.

This day at the Championships finals will be held in the individual program among men, mixed pairs, groups and in the aero dance program.

Before the start of the competition, the finalists had been presented.

The start of the finals was announced by the envoy of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, a famous Russian athlete, multiple European and world champion, coach Vladislav Oskner.

On the final day, the Azerbaijani national team will perform in three finals. In the individual program, our country will be represented by athlete Vladimir Dolmatov, and in the aerodance program - a team consisting of Nurjan Jabbarly, Madina Mustafayeva, Imran Imranov, Elchin Mammadov, Narmina Huseynova, Aykhan Ahmadli, Nigar Ibrahimbayli and Akif Karimli.

The final among the groups will include a team consisting of Vladimir Dolmatov, Imran Imranov, Balakhanym Akhmedova, Khoshgadyam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova.

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz