By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova reached the final of the European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling in Sochi, Trend reports on Saturday.

Performing in the semi-finals of the individual trampoline program on the third day of the European Championship, Magsudova received 52.835 points from the judges, taking the eighth position.

The final competition will take place tomorrow, on the final day of the European Championship.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani gymnast Huseyn Abbasov performed today in the semifinals of the individual trampoline jumping program among juniors, who received 52.235 points for the exercise.

Along with this, Huseyn Abbasov paired with Magsud Magsudov reached the final of the championship in the synchronized trampoline jumping program among juniors.

Also tomorrow, the Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin will perform in the final competitions in acrobatic tumbling.

The European Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling in Sochi runs from April 29 to May 2, 2021. Athletes from 23 countries of the world take part in it.