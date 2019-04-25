By Laman Ismayilova

National Gymnastics Arena is getting ready for a major gymnastics competition as the 11th Aerobic Gymnastics European Championships will be held in Baku on May 24-26.

Aerobic Gymnastics is a non-Olympic discipline which requires a serious physical preparation. It involves performances of both men and women individually, in mixed pairs, trios (male/female/mixed composition) and in groups of five people (male/female/mixed composition).

In its activity, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which regularly participaters in holding of gymnastics competitions in the country, follows the principles, objectives and goals of the Olympic Movement.

AGF collaborates with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee and some sports organizations on issues of the population’s large-scale involvement in physical training and healthy lifestyle, personnel training, national teams’ formation and their participation in the international tournaments and training camps. Within the framework of its authority, AGF also strengthens international relations with foreign sports organizations.

Currently, AGF comprises 7 gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG): Rhythmic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Acrobatic Gymnastics (non-Olympic discipline), Aerobic Gymnastics (non-Olympic discipline), Gymnastics for All (non-competitive discipline), Trampoline Gymnastics (individual performance on Trampoline is Olympic discipline).

In 2019, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has already hosted a series of large-scale events in various gymnastic disciplines. For instance, Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held on February 16-17. Over 160 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the event.

As for future events, the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnasts will be held in Baku on April 26-28, while the European Championship in this gymnastics discipline will take place on May 17-19.

