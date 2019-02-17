By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin intends to "diligently prepare" for World Championships in Tokyo.

“I'm a little bit upset that I did not win the gold medal at the World Cup in Baku, but my coach was pleased with my performance and that makes me happy,” Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin told Trend.

"My rival, Russian gymnast Vadim Afanasyev updated his record. I decided to perform a simple program, just not to risk and stay in the second place. During his performance, Afanasyev made a mistake, but if I took the risk, and performed with a little more difficult program, I could achieve a better result,” said the gymnast.

Among the upcoming starts, Mikhail Malkin highlighted the World Championships in Tokyo.

"The World Cups will be held in Russia and Spain, but the most important one is the World Championships in Tokyo (Japan).I will be diligently preparing for it," Malkin added.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling was held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz