South Korea test radar system for remote detection of drones

17 April 2025 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea announced on Thursday that it had successfully tested a new radar system capable of detecting drones from several kilometers away, marking a significant step forward in its defense capabilities, Azernews reports.

The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) revealed that the test involved AI-powered photonic radar technology, which can identify small, low-flying drones in real-world, open-air conditions. Unlike conventional radar, photonic radar uses light-based signal processing, enabling faster and more accurate detection — even in cluttered environments.

Although the agency did not disclose specific details — such as the exact detection range or the size of the drones involved — due to military confidentiality, officials confirmed the system's effectiveness and potential for deployment.

Since 2022, South Korea has been investing heavily in next-generation radar systems to address growing threats from small and stealthy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), many of which are too small to be detected by traditional optical or electromagnetic sensors.

“This new radar will significantly enhance our early warning capabilities and strengthen military intelligence,” the ADD said in a statement.

Unlike traditional radar, which relies on radio waves, photonic radar uses laser-based components to transmit and receive signals. This not only improves precision and range, but also makes the system less vulnerable to jamming or interference — a crucial advantage on modern battlefields.

South Korea’s push for advanced radar technologies follows several border incidents involving North Korean drones, including a high-profile 2022 event where multiple UAVs penetrated South Korean airspace, triggering a nationwide security review.

The integration of AI with photonic radar allows the system to learn and adapt in real time, distinguishing between birds, civilian drones, and military threats — a key requirement in densely populated or contested regions.

As drone technology continues to evolve and proliferate, AI-powered surveillance and detection systems like this may become a standard feature of national defense strategies around the world.