Pakistan’s exports to US climb 10.4% in FY25’s first eight months
Pakistan’s exports to the United States rose by 10.4% during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, driven largely by robust performance in textiles and garments, accoring to a report published on the state-run PTV World website, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.
