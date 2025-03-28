EU begins drafting 17th Sanctions Package against Russia

28 March 2025 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

The EU’s foreign policy service and the European Commission are actively working on the package, which is expected to be announced by summer. However, no details on the specific measures have been disclosed yet.

The proposed restrictive measures targeting Russian individuals and entities are still in the early stages of development.

The European Union has started drafting its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Azernews reports, citing European diplomats.

