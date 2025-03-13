Vladimir Putin may respond to ceasefire proposal today

13 March 2025 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Russian President Vladimir Putin may address the ceasefire proposal for Ukraine during a joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow today, following their meeting, Azernews reports.

As Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, Putin is expected to discuss Ukraine, though it remains unclear whether Washington and Moscow have already exchanged views on the matter. Media reports indicate that Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a phone call on Friday, suggesting that a decision on Russia’s response to the proposal may have already been made.

However, a clear "yes" to the ceasefire appears unlikely, given Putin’s recent visit to the Kursk region, where he called for the full recapture of the area and stated that Ukrainian soldiers captured there would be treated as terrorists.

Additionally, Bloomberg, Reuters, and other sources report that Russia may put forward a set of conditions for any ceasefire agreement.