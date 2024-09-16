Lavrov to discuss Middle East with Egyptian FM

16 September 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Moscow to discuss a wide range of issues concerning the Middle East, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"Certainly, the situation in Palestine and Gaza is of the utmost importance to us. Much like the situation in the region in general, including Libya and Sudan," Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Nazih Nagari told the news agency.

---

