Named most expensive technology company of the year

22 August 2024 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2024, Apple took the first place in the ranking of the most expensive brands of technology companies, Azernews reports.

According to his data, the value of the Apple brand has increased by 74% since 2023, reaching $516.6 billion. Microsoft Corporation took the second place in the list, the value of its brand was $340.4 billion (an increase of 78%). Google, whose brand value is estimated at $333.4 billion, remained in third place (no data on growth are provided). Amazon is in fourth place, with the value of its brand amounting to $308.9 billion (an increase of 3.2%).

At the same time, Nvidia demonstrated the fastest growth (by 163%), rising by 19 positions since the last rating was compiled and taking 10th place with a value of $44.5 billion.

Brand Finance is a leading international brand valuation consulting company with offices in 20 countries. According to the Brand Finance methodology, "brand strength" is calculated using a balanced scorecard that includes an assessment of investments in marketing, equity and business performance.

---

