Kamala Harris chooses Tim Walz as Vice President pick

7 August 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

US Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential race, Azernews reports, citing CBS.

"I am proud to announce that I've asked Tim Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team," Harris wrote on X.

Walz’s nomination comes after Harris won enough Democratic convention delegates last week to secure the party's presidential nomination.

Walz is a former teacher and member of the US Army National Guard.

He said it is "the honor of a lifetime" to join Harris on the campaign.

"I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us," he wrote on X.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz