Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rocks Italy’s Campi Flegrei area

27 July 2024 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rocked Italy’s Campi Flegrei area near Naples at 13:46 on Friday as a worrying a wave of seismic activity in the volcanic caldera continued, Azernews reports.

The quake, which struck at a depth of four kilometers, could be felt in several districts of Naples.

The Campi Flegrei area, also known the Phlegrean Fields in English, is currently being affected by bradyseism, or ground uplift, and there have been a series of earthquakes there in recent months.

The civil protection department said there were no initial reports of damage from Friday's quake.

Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci has appointed a special commissioner for the Campi Flegrei area to take care of risk-prevention measures.

The minister has complained about how urban development had been allowed in the area.

"The government is giving more than its due on the Phlegraean Fields, one of the most dangerous and complex volcanoes in the world," he said last month.

"Extremely serious responsibilities are emerging, both distant and less distant ones, involving all bodies, starting with the regional government and the municipalities concerned - Naples, Pozzuoli and Bacoli.

"Unreasonable, chaotic and haphazard urban development was authorized, and the impending dangers in the area were never taken into account.

"Those who were supposed to supervise did not do so".

