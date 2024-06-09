Japanese youth completes around-the-world tour in 231 days by yacht

9 June 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Former member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces, Hirotsugu Kimura, has completed his world tour on a yacht, spanning 231 days, Azernews reports citing Japanese media.

24-year-old Hirotsugu Kimura embarked on his journey from Nishinomiya city in Hyogo Prefecture on October 22 last year. This marked his second attempt at circumnavigating the globe by yacht, with his 2022 attempt being cut short due to mechanical problems. During his 52,000-kilometer journey, Kimura passed through the southern Pacific Ocean, the Cape Horn in southern Chile, the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, and the coasts of Australia, ultimately reaching Wakayama Prefecture in Japan on June 8. He successfully completed his journey without stopping at any ports or receiving outside assistance, having brought sufficient food and other necessary supplies with him.

"I am very happy. Above all, I am satisfied with returning safely," said the young sailor, expressing his feelings about the journey.

It is worth noting that Hirotsugu Kimura has broken the record set by his compatriot, Koichiro Shiraiishi, who completed a similar journey at the age of 26 in 1994. It was Koichiro Shiraiishi's success that inspired Hirotsugu Kimura to embark on his own global voyage. As a member of the sailing club during his high school years, Hirotsugu Kimura had long desired to undertake a journey around the world.

