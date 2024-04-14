Russia further concerned about situation in Middle East, says Russian MFA

14 April 2024 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is extremely concerned about the next dangerous escalation in the Middle East and calls on all parties to exercise restraint.

According to Azernews, this was stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia regarding the attack on the territory of Israel.

"The unsettled nature of the numerous crises in the Middle East, primarily in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, often caused by irresponsible provocative actions, is a factor of tension. We call on all parties to exercise restraint, we expect the regional states to solve the existing problems through political and diplomatic means," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian foreign policy office drew attention to the inability of the UN Security Council to adequately respond to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria due to the position of Western members.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz