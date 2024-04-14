Iran protects its image in sight of Islamic countries, says Russian expert

14 April 2024 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

"Iran attacked Israel in response to the shelling of its consulate in Syria, and we should not expect tensions in the Middle East to increase in the future."

This was told by Vladimir Fitin, the head of the Near and Middle East Center of the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies, in his statement to TASS.

According to him, none of the participants of this conflict is interested in a big war that will cause unexpected consequences in the region.

"Iran could not let the attack on its consulate in Syria go unanswered and therefore had to do something. Otherwise, it would appear completely unwilling in front of its people and the entire Muslim Ummah. So, Iran attacked Israel to save its image."

The expert said that the attack carried out is the maximum that Iran can do in the current situation and wants to stop there.

"At the same time, on the eve of the presidential elections, which are already close enough, the United States does not need war at all . On the other hand, this whole situation will further damage US President Joe Biden's chances of re-election."

It should be noted that Iran attacked Israel with IEDs. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the army neutralized 99% of about 300 Iranian missiles flying towards the Jewish state.

Note that Iran launched hundreds of drones directly from its territory against Israel on Saturday night, in a radical change from its usual use of proxies, according to foreign sources.

Iran says that this was in response to an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus which resulted in killing 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi.

Iran has confirmed as well that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has begun its missile and drone attack against Israel. Besides, Israeli sources told ABC News that cruise missiles had been launched from Iraq towards Israel.

