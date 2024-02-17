Turkiye reduced exports of electrical equipment to Russia in January

17 February 2024 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye reduced its electrical equipment exports to Russia by 48.4 percent to $31.2 million in January 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, Azernews reports, citing TurkicWorld.

The ministry also said that Turkiye exported $16.3 million worth of electrical equipment in the last 12 months (January 2024-January 2023).

It should be noted that Turkiye's exports of electrical equipment to world markets increased by 3.2 percent in January 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, totaling $1.2 million.

In January-December 2023, Turkiye's exports of electrical equipment increased by 7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to 16.2 billion dollars.

---

